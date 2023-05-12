Endorphina announces a new partnership with Macaowin Srl in Italy

The company expands its operations in Italy through a new partner.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced a new partnership with Macaowin Srl, a prominent online gaming portal in Italy.

This partnership will allow Macaowin to enhance its gaming offerings with Endorphina’s highly valued casino games.

Roberto del Pozzo, product and operation director manager at Macaowin, shares his excitement about the new partnership: “We are pleased to start this new partnership with Endorphina, a casino provider increasingly valued by players who further enrich our gaming offer, which is confirmed to be among the most complete on the Italian market.”

Khadija El Abi, sales manager at Endorphina, also expresses her enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“We are very happy to have agreed on a new partnership with one of the strongest Italian online gaming portals, Macaowin! Italian players will enjoy and love Endorphina’s slots. We are confident and excited about a long-lasting partnership.”