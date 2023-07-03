Dutch minister urges gambling operators to respect new advertising ban

The Netherlands’ ban on gambling advertising came into force on Saturday.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch minister for legal protections, Franc Weerwind, has urged gambling operators to ensure they comply with the Netherlands’ new ban on untargeted gambling advertising, which came into force on Saturday. He also expressed confidence that the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has the capacity to enforce the new rules.

The ban on gambling adverts covers TV, radio, print and advertising in public spaces. Asked in parliamentary questions about how the ban will be enforced, Weerwind said the KSA would have ultimate responsibility for enforcement. He did not commit to the use of fines but said enforcement would be effective. The KSA issues fines for other offences.

He said: “Invisible measures, such as norm-setting talks, are often more effective than imposing a fine, which does not alter the fact that violations can be punished in the form of a fine. It is up to the KSA to decide what the most appropriate intervention is, whereby obvious violations are of course dealt with more strictly.”

He added: “Experience has shown that the KSA’s working method of first conducting norm-transferring discussions before proceeding with enforcement is effective.”

The KSA has said it is able to provide only limited guidance to operators about how they should interpret the new rules, arguing that it is their responsibility to read the legislation. It has advised that if in doubt, operators should act with caution.

Similarly, Weerwind said: “Like the KSA, I expect licensed providers not to push the limits.” He said that operators “must show the prohibition respect” and “prioritise the protection of vulnerable groups”.