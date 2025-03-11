Digitain wins “Best European Sports Betting Supplier” at EGR Europe Awards 2025

Digitain secured the EGR Europe B2B Award.

Press release.- Digitain has been named “Best European Sports Betting Supplier” at the prestigious EGR Europe Awards 2025. According to the company, this recognition underscores Digitain’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering market-leading sportsbook solutions to partners across Europe and beyond.

The EGR Europe Awards celebrate the most innovative and successful companies in the online gaming industry, highlighting those that have demonstrated outstanding performance, technological advancements, and strong business growth. Digitain’s success in securing this award reflects its ongoing dedication to providing advanced sportsbook technology, superior risk management, and tailored solutions that empower operators worldwide.

Iain Hutchison, Digitain’s chief revenue officer, stated: “We are grateful and humbled by this recognition and industry award. At Digitain, we focus on developing innovative and reliable products that enable our partners to succeed in a competitive market. This achievement is a reflection of our team’s dedication and expertise. We remain focused on continuous improvement, ensuring that our partners have access to the best tools and solutions to drive their business forward.”

As Digitain continues its expansion across regulated markets, this award further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for operators seeking a competitive edge in the dynamic field of sports betting.



