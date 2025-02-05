Juan Bravo, Digitain: “SBC Summit Rio presents an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the Latin American market”

Digitain’s business development manager LatAm unveils how the company is preparing for the expo and its business plan for the newly regulated Brazilian market.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Juan Bravo, business development manager LatAm at Digitain shared the company’s plans for SBC Summit Rio, which will take place on February 25-27. Bravo revealed the company’s expectations for the event, what innovations it will be showcasing, its business plan for Brazil, and the process of customising its solutions.

Digitain will be attending the SBC Summit Rio 2025. How are you preparing for this event?

At Digitain, our preparation for SBC Summit Rio 2025 is both methodical and strategic, ensuring that we maximise our presence at the event and provide genuine value to attendees. As a leading B2B provider of sportsbook solutions for web, mobile, and retail betting shops, we aim to demonstrate how Digitain’s ‘BUILT TO LEAD.’ technology, localised expertise, and partner-first approach can empower operators in Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

SBC Summit Rio 2025 presents a significant opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to the Latin American market. We are preparing with precision and a focus on delivering impactful solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, forging new partnerships, and showcasing why Digitain is the trusted provider of sportsbook solutions for operators in Brazil and beyond.

What can we expect from Digitain in terms of future developments or strategic partnerships?

At Digitain, we are dedicated to leading industry trends and delivering exceptional sportsbook solutions for operators across Latin America. With a focus on Innovation and Localisation, we are driving growth in this dynamic market through strategic partnerships and future developments.

Our advanced AI-powered trading and risk management tools empower operators to optimise odds, player segmentation, and risk exposure with remarkable efficiency. We also enhance the omnichannel experience by ensuring seamless integration across web, mobile, and retail betting shops, providing a consistent, high-performance experience.

For Brazil and Latin America, we tailor our solutions with:

Localised pricing and odds reflecting regional sports preferences.

Market-specific promotional tools to boost player acquisition and retention.

Easy payment integrations for preferred local methods.

At SBC Summit Rio 2025, attendees will see how Digitain is shaping the future of sportsbook innovation in Brazil and Latin America. As a trusted technology partner, we are here to help operators thrive in a competitive and regulated landscape.

All eyes are on the newly regulated Brazilian market, what can you tell us about Digitain’s business plan for Brazil?

Our business plan for Brazil is built on trust, compliance, and market expertise. As a committed sportsbook and casino provider, with both products being supplier-approved by the Brazilian regulator. We are a long-term partner for operators, we empower operators to thrive in this dynamic regulatory landscape.

We engage closely with local regulatory bodies to ensure our sportsbook and casino platform meets all legal requirements, positioning us as a market leader. Our responsible gaming tools align with Brazil’s regulations, creating a safe betting environment.

Brazil is also known for its passionate football fans, how is your Sportsbook product adapting to the Brazilian sports betting market?

Our trading team has developed odds models tailored for the Brazilian audience, covering local football leagues, MMA, volleyball, and other high-engagement sports, so full localisation of the sports betting markets.

Given Brazil’s preference for local payment methods, our platform is integrated with Pix, Boleto, and other widely used transactional systems to ensure smooth deposits and withdrawals.

It is not only our sportsbook that can be adapted to the Brazilian market, our casino solution, which is also approved by the regulators, offers appealing, localised games content, that provides robust player engagement that unlocks revenue opportunities for operators.

“Our business plan for Brazil is built on trust, compliance, and market expertise.” Juan Bravo, business development manager LatAm at Digitain.

You work with operators across different regions, each with its own regulations. Can you talk to us about the process of customising your solutions to meet the needs of niche markets?

We recognise that each market has its own unique regulatory landscape, player preferences, and operational challenges. That’s why customisation is central to our sportsbook solutions; we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Our ability to adapt and tailor our technology to the needs of niche and regulated markets is one of the key reasons operators choose to partner with us.

Customisation extends beyond just technology—it’s about understanding each operator’s vision and providing solutions that enable them to thrive in their respective markets. We take a consultative approach, working closely with operators to ensure their sportsbook is fully optimised for their target audience.

What do you think will be the keys to making a difference in the industry in the current landscape?

At Digitain, we understand that profound market knowledge, a flexible approach, and strong collaboration are the metrics of success in niche and regulated markets. Whether our partners are navigating the vibrant landscape of Brazil, the diverse cultures of Latin America, or other regions around the world, we are a team committed to delivering personalised, compliant, sportsbook solutions designed to foster significant growth.

“Customisation is central to our sportsbook solutions.” Juan Bravo, business development manager LatAm at Digitain.

In the highly competitive environment of today, it’s crucial for providers to go beyond just basic offerings. They must deliver advanced technology that enhances performance, localised solutions that resonate with unique regional audiences, and seamless player experiences that keep bettors engaged. Compliance-driven operations and strategic long-term partnerships are also essential elements that create a solid foundation for success. We are wholly committed to providing these critical components, ensuring that our partners in Brazil, Latin America, and beyond are equipped with the necessary tools, resources, and support to not only survive but thrive in this dynamic industry.

We look forward to engaging in insightful conversations about these crucial industry shifts and emerging opportunities at SBC Summit Rio 2025. We are excited to share how Digitain’s ‘BUILT TO LEAD.’ Sportsbook and Casino solutions are empowering operators to stay at the forefront of the industry and excel amid challenges.