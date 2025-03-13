Coalition for Fantasy Sports adds new member

Aeropay has joined the organisation.

US.- Aeropay, a financial technology company, has become a member of the Coalition for Fantasy Sports (CFS), joining PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr Dabble and the recently added Splash Sports.

The CFS advocates for innovation, responsible play, and consumer protection in the fantasy sports industry. It said the inclusion of Aeropay “exemplifies the Coalition’s commitment to embracing diverse perspectives and expertise to foster a thriving and responsible fantasy sports environment.”

Coalition executive director JT Foley said: “Fantasy sports continues to evolve, and with the addition of industry leaders like Aeropay, our coalition is stronger than ever. As the Coalition leads the way on expanding DFS, we look forward to being at the forefront of serving our players via incredible partners like Aeropay.”

Josh Chapman, chief operating officer of Aeropay, added: “Joining the Coalition for Fantasy Sports is a significant milestone for Aeropay. We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders to promote innovative payment solutions that enhance user experience and ensure compliance. Together, we aim to contribute to the sustainable growth of the fantasy sports industry.”

In 2024, the Coalition for Fantasy Sports announced a partnership with idPair, a gaming firm that offers responsible gambling tools, to enable a self-exclusion solution for members.



