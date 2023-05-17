Clark County voters support Athletics ballpark in Las Vegas

Nearly 74 per cent of the voters support the proposal.

According to a survey conducted by the Mellman Group for the A’s, two-thirds of Clark County voters support the construction of a ballpark.

US.- A poll shows two-thirds of Clark County voters support Major League Baseball team Athletics‘ plan to build a new ballpark in Las Vegas. The survey of 700 voters was conducted for the team by the Mellman Group between April 29 and May 5.

Nearly 74 per cent of the voters support the proposal, with support at least 60 per cent in all seven County Commission districts. The proposed 30,000-capacity ballpark will host A’s regular and postseason games, as well as concerts and other special events.

A’s president Dave Kaval said: “We’re very pleased by these poll numbers and the overall support. We look forward to delivering a world-class ballpark and all the benefits Major League Baseball brings, including jobs, economic and community impacts, and civic pride.”

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, commented: “Southern Nevadans are excited about the prospect of bringing the A’s to Las Vegas. Major League Baseball on the Las Vegas Strip would be a significant step in our city’s evolution into a vibrant international center of professional sports”.

Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, added: “It’s great to see the support for the Athletics coming to Las Vegas. Professional sports unite our community. They boost tourism and our economy, and most importantly, they create jobs. The Latin Chamber proudly supports the Athletics and the construction and long-term jobs a world-class Major League Baseball ballpark will create.”

Meanwhile, Clark County Commissioners have approved permits and designs submitted by Hard Rock International to transform the current site of the Mirage volcano. Hard Rock will start its renovation work to build a guitar-shaped hotel tower in 2024.

The existing tower at the Mirage will remain at the property. However, Hard Rock intends to add a 660-foot-tall guitar-shaped tower that will feature 600 suites. Hard Rock International said previously that it wants to “re-imagine every aspect of the resort”.