Buenos Aires province searches for new IPLyC president

Argentina.- The government of the Province of Buenos Aires is looking for a new president for the Provincial Institute of Lotteries and Casinos of Buenos Aires (IPLyC). Omar Galdurralde has resigned after three years in the post.

Despite the solid victory of the libertarian Javier Milei at the national level in presidential elections last month, the Peronist Axel Kicillof was elected as the governor of Buenos Aires province, the Argentine province with the largest population. However, his campaign was thrown into jeopardy by allegations of money laundering surfacing against his cabinet chief, Martín Insaurralde, with whom Galdurralde is closely linked.

Galdurralde’s stint at the helm of the IPLyC saw the launch of online gambling in December 2021, with licences going to seven international operators partnered with local operators

Insaurralde himself has a deep relationship with gambling in the province. He worked as secretary of Jorge Rossi at the Buenos Aires Province Lottery between 1998 and 2001 and later served as head of the National Lottery, establishing relationships with the various families that operate gambling in Buenos Aires. Last year, with Insaurralde as cabinet chief, the provincial government overturned a 2016 reform that had banned the use of electronic payment at casinos and other gambling venues as a way to limit spending.