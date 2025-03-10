Treasure Valley Casino reopens hotel after renovation

The property in Oklahoma has a redesigned lobby and new rooms and amenities.

US.- Treasure Valley Casino & Hotel in Davis, Oklahoma, has reopened its hotel after a renovation. It has a new lobby, rooms and renovated amenities. There are now 62 rooms over six categories, including Jr. King Suites, Jr. Double Queen Suites and King Suites, providing accommodation for up to six guests.

The company has upgraded its fitness center with new equipment, and the pool area has also undergone renovations.

The hotel renovated its lobby. Photo: Treasure Valley Casino & Hotel.

Sarah Compton, general manager of Treasure Valley Casino & Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the results of this extensive renovation project. Our goal was to create a modern lodging experience that would appeal to travelers along I-35 and attract visitors to the Davis community. We believe these upgrades and renovations will have a significant positive impact on our region.”

Located off I-35 in Davis, Treasure Valley Casino & Hotel has more than 400 electronic games and table games. It features various dining options, including The Cove restaurant and Ihop.