BGC outlines goals for Safer Gambling Week 2024

The Betting and Gaming Council hopes to improve on last year’s initiative.

UK.- The industry lobby group, the Betting and Gambling Council (BGC), has outlined its expectations for Safer Gambling Week 2024 to improve on last year’s initiative. The next UK Safer Gambling Week will take place from November 18 to 24, coinciding with European Safer Gambling Week 2024, organised by the EGBA.

BGC CEO and acting chair Michael Dugher highlighted figures obtained during last year’s initiative. He said: “New figures show Safer Gambling Week continues to be a powerful advert for increasing use of safer gambling tools in the regulated industry.

“Millions of customers now use safer gambling tools including deposit limits and time outs. This is a pillar of the regulated industry and is in marked contrast to the unsafe, unregulated and growing online gambling black market, which provides no safer gambling support, contributes zero tax and does not support sport.

“Our members promote these tools all year round. However, a single dedicated week, bringing together the whole sector alongside huge support from cross-party MPs, from the government and the independent regulator the Gambling Commission, really turbocharges that work – and these figures show it makes a real difference.

“The record numbers for both impressions and use of safer gambling tools show the industry has never been more committed to ensuring the many millions who enjoy a regular flutter continue to do so in a safe and responsible environment.”

Promoted by the BGC with Bacta and the Bingo Association, Safer Gambling Week covers both online and land-based gambling, supported by bookmakers, casinos, arcades, bingo clubs and online gaming operators. Charities, MPs and sports teams also get involved, with the Premier League football clubs West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion promoting the initiative in 2023.

The BGC is claiming that its own research found the number of players using responsible gambling tools increased during Safer Gambling Week 2023, the seventh annual edition of the initiative, which took place from 13-19 November. That’s a rather misleading spin on the data, since the comparison is November 2023 vs November 2022. It’s not possible to say whether Safer Gambling Week had any impact on the figures.

The BGC said the number of deposit limits set in November 2023 was up 18 per cent year-on-year. The number of players setting reality checks rose by more than 300 per cent, while the use of maximum stake limits also jumped 300 per cent. The BGC said deposit limits were set by 83,242 unique account holders, up 12.5 per cent from Safer Gambling Week in the previous year. While this doesn’t say anything about whether Safer Gambling Week was successful, it does suggest a general long-term rise in awareness of safer gambling tools.