Better Collective signs partnership with news website Boston.com

The firm has signed a commercial deal with the regional news website to deliver sports betting content.

US.- The sports betting affiliate media group Better Collective has signed a commercial partnership with regional news website Boston.com to deliver sports betting content for the website’s sports news portal. The firm will provide the Boston Globe-owned organisation with betting odds, tips, analysis, and direct links to sports betting platforms.

Sports betting content will be also offered by Better Collective subsidiary VegasInsider. The partnership is set to be operational by the start of the NFL season before the end of August.

Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer of Boston Globe Media, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Better Collective to provide Boston.com’s millions of readers with a holistic one-stop resource for all the data and information they crave as some of the world’s most passionate sports fans. Boston.com provides readers with the best in class content, data and statistics through its award-winning sports coverage and now will be a hub for information on the exciting world of sports betting.”

Better Collective US CEO Marc Pedersen added: “Boston is the home of several great sports teams, all with huge crowds of enthusiastic fans, and we expect Massachusetts to become among the biggest markets for sports betting in the US.”

“Better Collective has experience in producing data, betting tips, and sports content of high quality to sports fans that want to learn more about their favorite sport before they place a bet. We look forward to presenting all this to the sports fans among the readership of Boston.com.”

Chris David, SVP of operations and marketing at VegasInsider commented: “This partnership gives our talented sports betting analysts and experts a larger audience. We look forward to sharing our unique insights and premium content with the readers of Boston.com as they decide what wagers to place.”

Recently, Better Collective signed a betting content deal with German multi-channel sports network Sport1 to provide content to the brand’s Sport1.de website. The partnership will be co-branded with Better Collective’s Wettbasis brand, which will provide content for the Sport1.de site. The firm also partnered with the New York Post in January to provide content to the betting section of its website.

