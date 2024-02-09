Better Collective completes acquisition of Playmaker Capital

The Danish gaming affiliate group has also updated its financial targets.

Denmark.- The affiliate group Better Collective has completed its acquisition of the Canadian sports media group Playmaker Capital. The group owns several sports media brands.

Playmaker Capital’s common shares have been delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Better Collective paid 0.70 CAD per Playmaker Capital Share in a mix of cash and shares.

Better Collective co-founder and CEO Jesper Søgaard said: “I am truly excited for the completion of the acquisition of Playmaker Capital which marks a significant step towards our vision of becoming the leading digital sports media group. Over the last few months, we have had great discussions with the management team of Playmaker and these have reinforced my confidence in the combined future of our organisations.

“I look forward to welcoming the entire Playmaker team and its leading sports media brands to the Better Collective group and to realise the many synergies that lie ahead for our business.”

Better Collective has updated its 2027 long-term financial targets to an EBITDA margin before special items of 35-40 per cent and net debt to EBITDA below 3x. It said that “a narrowing of the EBITDA target to the upper end is concluded as the synergies in moving revenues from advertising towards performance marketing will increase margins towards 2027,” it said.

Some 1,755,429 new shares have been issued in connection with a share capital increase of nominally EUR 17,554.29. The new shares have been subscribed for EUR 26.002079 per share and a total subscription amount of EUR 45,644,804 against 230,322,189 common shares of Playmaker Capital. The new shares will be issued through Euronext Securities Copenhagen under Better Collective’s ISIN DK0060952240 and have been admitted to trading and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm following registration with the Danish Business Authority which is in process.

Better Collective added: “Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that the total nominal value of Better Collective’s share capital after the capital increase will be EUR 571,228.47 which will be made up of 57,122,847 shares of nominally EUR 0.01 each, corresponding to 57,122,847 votes.”

Last year, Better Collective acquired Torcedores.com. The company’s first acquisition of a Brazilian sports media platform was intended to strengthen its presence in South America. The deal included all assets in the Torcedores.com portfolio. It followed Better Collective’s creation of a dedicated unit in Brazil and a move to a new office in Rio de Janeiro.