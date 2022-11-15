BetMGM names Tim Howard as brand ambassador

BetMGM has announced a partnership with the retired US soccer star.

US.- BetMGM has named retired US soccer star Tim Howard as a celebrity brand ambassador. Howard’s addition launches a series of free-to-play games and promotions.

Howard will engage with BetMGM players and MGM Rewards members through virtual and in-person events. He will participate in BetMGM social media content and make guest appearances on nationwide radio and television programmes.

In the US men’s national team, Howard set the record for most saves by a US goalkeeper in a World Cup game. He won the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was voted the CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year in 2013, 2014, and 2015. He played for more than two decades in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer and internationally.

BetMGM’s will run a Tim Howard’s Shootout Challenge where players will have the chance to play against the goalkeeper.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said: “Tim Howard’s performances on the pitch thrilled a generation of U.S. soccer fans. With Tim’s support, we will bring a similar level of excitement to our customers through various games and interactive opportunities.”

Howard commented: “America’s excitement for soccer is at a fever pitch and I can’t wait to take it to the next level with BetMGM, offering new ways for fans to get engaged in the game. BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting industry and I’m proud to be part of the team ahead of the greatest tournament in all of sports.”

BetMGM opens sports betting pre-registration in Maryland

BetMGM has opened sports betting pre-registration in Maryland ahead of the launch of online sports betting in the state.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has sent ten applicants for final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which could award the licences at its next meeting on November 21. The ten operators are Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, Betfred, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, Parx, Barstool Sportsbook, PointsBet, BetRivers.