BETBY expands LatAm presence with the appointment of Juan Pablo Barahona as regional director

Press release.- BETBY continues to strengthen its global footprint with the appointment of Juan Pablo Barahona as LatAm regional director.

Bringing over 17 years of experience across management, administration, marketing, and sales, Barahona has built a distinguished career within the betting and gaming industry. His expertise extends into the online media sector, technology, and both hardware and software sales, catering to retail, governmental, and e-commerce channels.

Throughout his career, Barahona has successfully navigated the Latin American market, holding key roles at industry-leading organisations such as Entain or Betway Group and technology giants. His wealth of experience and deep market knowledge make him a vital addition to BETBY’s expansion strategy in the region.

In his new role, Barahona will be responsible for driving BETBY’s regional business development, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing the company’s position as a premier sportsbook supplier in Latin America.

Juan Pablo Barahona, LatAm regional director at BETBY, commented: “I am excited to be joining BETBY at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey. The LatAm market presents immense opportunities, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand BETBY’s presence and forge strong relationships across the region.”

Chris Nikolopoulos, chief commercial officer at BETBY, said: “Juan Pablo’s extensive industry background and deep understanding of the LatAm market make him a key asset for BETBY. As we continue our global expansion, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our presence and delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to our partners in the region.”