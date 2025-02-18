BETBY to showcase enhanced Bet Builder version at SBC Summit Rio

The latest version of this feature delivers flexibility, expanded market options, and cross-sport customisation to elevate the sports betting experience.

Press release.- BETBY has announced that it will unveil an upgraded version of its Bet Builder at the upcoming SBC Summit Rio. The latest version of this feature delivers flexibility, expanded market options, and cross-sport customisation to elevate the sports betting experience.

BETBY’s Bet Builder now covers 100 per cent of football matches, offering dozens—or even hundreds—of statistical markets beyond traditional outcomes. Bettors can seamlessly combine various unique selections, including corners, throw-ins, goal kicks, VAR decisions, and even advanced, innovative metrics such as expected goals (xG). Moreover, the new Bet Builder allows players to mix and match player-specific markets, such as striker goals and midfielder assists, to craft fully personalised bets tailored to their strategy.

According to the company, a standout addition is the ability to combine Bet Builder wagers with single bets, combo bets from other matches, or even different sports. This feature unlocks limitless customisation possibilities, providing players with unmatched flexibility and deeper engagement.

The company said: “BETBY’s state-of-the-art technology ensures real-time odds recalculations, delivering instant, accurate pricing even on complex bet combinations. The Bet Builder feature is available across 9 sports, including 4 esports disciplines.”

Kirill Nekrasov, head of sportsbook product at BETBY, commented: “Our latest Bet Builder update redefines the way players engage with sports betting. The ability to combine advanced performance metrics and mix selections across different matches and sports provides an unprecedented level of entertainment, flexibility, and creativity. This enhancement not only strengthens the player experience but also opens new revenue opportunities for operators by attracting a wider, more engaged audience. It’s another step forward in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sportsbook innovation.”

BETBY will showcase the capabilities of its enhanced Bet Builder at the upcoming SBC Summit Rio 2025. The company invites attendees to visit stand B730 to connect with its team of sportsbook experts and explore its cutting-edge betting solutions.