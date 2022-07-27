Bet-at-home selects EveryMatrix as turnkey platform provider

B2B platform provider EveryMatrix and German-based operator bet-at-home have today agreed on the delivery of the supplier’s comprehensive turnkey solution.

Press release.- EveryMatrix will supply bet-at-home with its comprehensive turnkey solution, including a modern sportsbook, casino platform, player management, payments module, and affiliate software. The agreement covers all the markets where bet-at-home is currently present, including their core regulated German market.

With 5.5 million registered customers, bet-at-home is a household name in Germany, Austria, and many other European markets. The customer-centric approach and extensive product offering have contributed to the operator’s popularity since 1999.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “bet-at-home has dominated the sports betting vertical in several European markets, and we’re delighted to further contribute to their success. They have a massive brand, and I’m certain that the combination of their extensive market and product knowledge and our technology will be a winning one. EveryMatrix will learn and grow from this, and honestly, I can’t wait to get started!

“This landmark agreement reflects the breadth and depth of our products, but especially the quality of our sports platform, OddsMatrix. The constant investment and development in OddsMatrix have been at the core of what we do for many years, and I’m happy to see more Tier-1 operators joining our client list.”

Marco Falchetto, CEO of bet-at-home, comments: “bet-at-home is a very strong, even household brand with 20+ years of experience. Selecting EveryMatrix as our platform provider will allow us to keep providing the best service to our 5.5 million registered players while enhancing our operations in key markets. This partnership will boost not only Sports but also Casino. With this partnership, a new and exciting phase of bet-at-home development can begin.”