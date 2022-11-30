BEGE Awards: EGT is the “Best Equipment Supplier of the Year”

The company was recognized for the overall contribution it made to the development of the gaming industry.

Press release.- EGT once again received an accolade from the BEGE Awards competition. In this edition of the awards, the Bulgarian manufacturer was acknowledged as “Best Equipment Supplier of the Year“ because of the great number of installations of its products and the overall contribution to the development of the gaming industry.

The ceremony was held on 23 November: the evening after the first day of the BEGE Expo, in Marinela Hotel Sofia.

“For us at EGT, giving the best quality to our customers has always been the top priority and I believe that this is the main reason why we have so many friends who choose to work with us again and again for so many years,” stated Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans and Egypt at the company, when accepting the award.

“It is a great honour for us to receive this distinction, as it reflects precisely this pursuit of continuous improvement of ours, which is of crucial significance for the good performance of our partners’ business as well.”

The BEGE Awards competition has been held since 2008. It honours individuals and companies, offering new and innovative gaming solutions and contributing to industry development.

EGT wins a prize from the prestigious “Mr. and Mrs. Economics” competition

EGT has recently been distinguished in the category “Digitalization” in the prestigious “Mr and Mrs Economics” competition, organized by CEIB (Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria) and Economic magazine.

This was the 32nd edition of the awards, which are given to entrepreneurs, managers, economists, and financiers with significant contributions to the successful development of the Bulgarian economy.

At a special gala ceremony with a host Filipa Ognyanova, which was held on 15 November in the “John Atanasov” Hall of Sofia Tech Park, Euro Games Technology received the award because of the implementation of different CRM systems such as Salesforce EMEA, Jira, SAP ERP, which help the working process in the company’s international network of offices to go smoothly.