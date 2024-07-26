Baha Mar and ESPN Fantasy Football to host Ultimate Draft Weekend in The Bahamas

The event will take place in August.

The Bahamas.- The Baha Mar resort has announced it will host the first ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend. It will take place on August 22-25. The event will feature draft insights and analysis from Field Yates, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp and a Draft Day.

Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, said: “We’re thrilled to work with ESPN Fantasy Football to host the inaugural ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar this August. ESPN Fantasy Football is the most popular game in the world of fantasy sports and, like Baha Mar, loves to bring people together for amazing, world-class fan experiences. We look forward to welcoming the different leagues to our fabulous resort and putting forth spectacular experiences for them to enjoy during our upcoming draft weekend.”

Alexander Healy-Lucciola, senior director of marketing, fantasy and sports betting at ESPN, added: “Every year, Fantasy Football leagues around the world gather with their friends and family to kick off the season. The draft is one of the best days of the year, bringing everyone together to choose their teams and play out league traditions. Partnering with Baha Mar to provide a world-class destination draft highlights the unique ways that ESPN continues to provide fans with the best possible Fantasy experience.”

Baha Mar resort is located on 1,000 acres overlooking the Cable Beach. The destination offers over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, a casino, a convention centre, Royal Blue Golf Course, a water park, a spa and retail outlets.

