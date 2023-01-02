Wynn Macau appoints Ellen Whittemore as non-executive director

Whittemore has been the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Wynn Resorts since 2018.

She takes up the role after Matthew O. Maddox’s tenure ended.

Macau.- The board of directors of Wynn Macau has announced that Ellen F. Whittemore has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company with effect from January 1. Matthew O. Maddox‘s tenure as a non-executive director of Wynn Macau and directors of certain subsidiaries of the company ended on December 31.

Whittemore, aged 66, has been the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Wynn Resorts since July 2018. Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, She was a shareholder of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP from November 2016 to July 2018.

From February 2014 to November 2016, Ms. Whittemore served as the sole manager of the Whittemore Gaming Group, LLC. From October 2002 to February 2014, Whittemore served as Of Counsel in the Las Vegas office of the law firm Lionel Sawyer & Collins.

Whittemore graduated with a BS from the University of Nevada, Reno and received her JS from the University of San Diego School of Law. She is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

“Mr Maddox has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders,” Wynn Macau said.

Wynn Macau’s board of executive directors currently includes Craig S. Billings as chief executive officer, Linda Chen as vice chairman of the board, Ian Michael Coughlan as president and Frederic Luvisutto as chief operating officer.

