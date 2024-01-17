Wynn Macau announced a pay rise for its employees

The company joins Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM China which have already announced wage increases.

Wynn Macau has announced it will reward 11,390 workers with pay hikes of up to 6 per cent.

Macau.- As of 1 March, Wynn Macau will increase the pay of 99.8 per cent of its staff at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, equivalent to 11,390 workers.

The salary adjustment structure delineates an increase for eligible team members earning a monthly salary of MOP16,000 or below, with a boost ranging from 3.8 per cent to 6 per cent. Simultaneously, team members with a monthly salary exceeding MOP16,000 can anticipate an average salary increase of 2.5 per cent.

In addition to the salary adjustments, Wynn Macau announced that 96.7 per cent of its current workforce will receive a special allowance equivalent to one month’s salary on January 31.

Linda Chen, the president and vice chairman of the board of Wynn Macau, expressed confidence in the company’s outlook for 2024 in a message to employees.

She mentioned that the company has plans to introduce more world-class events and projects, which will drive high-quality and diversified development in the tourism industry and leverage international advantages to strengthen Macau’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Earlier this week, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and MGM China also announced salary hikes for their employees. The salary increase for GEG employees will take effect from 1 April, while the increase for MGM China staff will take effect from 25 March.