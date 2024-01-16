MGM China announces a salary hike for employees

Earlier this month, the company announced a one-month discretionary bonus for over 95 per cent of its workforce.

MGM China has decided to reward 99 per cent of its team with salary hikes, effective from March 25.

Macau.- MGM China has issued a company filing announcing a salary adjustment plan, set to take effect on March 25, to recognize the workforce’s dedication and valuable contributions to the organization.

According to the company, 99 per cent of its team members are poised to reap the benefits of the salary increment.

For team members earning a monthly salary of MOP16,000 or less, a standard salary adjustment of MOP600 will be applied. Simultaneously, those earning above MOP16,000 monthly are in line for a 2.5 per cent pay raise. Notably, the percentage increase is scaled, ranging from 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, contingent upon the individual’s base salary.

Earlier this month, MGM China announced it would give a one-time discretionary bonus equivalent to a month’s salary to more than 95 per cent of its employees. The payout is scheduled for around the Chinese New Year on February 10.

