Wynn Macau rewards employees with one-month special allowance

Wynn Macau has announced a one-month special allowance for 96.7 per cent of its workforce.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced that 96.7 per cent of its current workforce, which totals 11,180 employees, will receive a special allowance equivalent to one month’s salary on January 31.

Linda Chen, the president and vice chairman of the board of Wynn Macau, expressed confidence in the company’s outlook for 2024 in a message to employees.

She mentioned that the company has plans to introduce more world-class events and projects, which will drive high-quality and diversified development in the tourism industry and leverage international advantages to strengthen Macau’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Wynn Macau is the latest addition to the ‘Big Six’ gaming and integrated resort operators that have provided a 13-month bonus to their employees. Galaxy Entertainment Group made a similar announcement earlier on Friday (January 5), following MGM China and Sands China, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Morgan Stanley predicts a 2-3 per cent wage increase across Macau’s gaming companies to align with the government’s directives, as well as the continuation of the 13th-month salary bonus.

