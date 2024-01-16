Galaxy Entertainment Group announces pay raise for its employees

Earlier this month, the company also announced a bonus for its staff.

Galaxy Entertainment Group has announced a pay raise for over 90 per cent of its team members, effective from April 1.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has formally announced a forthcoming pay raise set to take effect from April 1, extending to eligible team members at the Senior Manager grade and below.

According to the company, this salary hike will benefit approximately 98 per cent of GEG’s workforce. The specifics of the salary adjustments are contingent on the tenure and base pay of the employees.

The casino operator also revealed team members who joined GEG before January 1, 2024, will experience distinct increments. Those with a monthly base salary and guaranteed tips (if applicable) of MOP16,000 (US$1,986) or below will receive a fixed increment of MOP600 (US$74).

On the other hand, team members with a monthly base salary and guaranteed tips (if applicable) exceeding MOP16,000 will undergo a 2.5 per cent salary increase.

This announcement follows GEG’s recent decision to distribute a one-month year-end bonus, equivalent to one month’s salary, to 98 per cent of its employees on January 31.

Vice chairman Francis Lui underscored the collective effort in navigating post-pandemic challenges and pursuing diverse business avenues through Phase III projects.