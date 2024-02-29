WA.Technology was recognised as ‘Best Aggregator’at SiGMA Eurasia Awards

This category is awarded to the aggregator with the best bookmarking and managerial services, accompanied by brand awareness growth.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced that it has taken home the ‘Best Aggregator Award’ at the 2024 SiGMA Eurasia Awards held on 26 February in Dubai.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WA.Technology expressed his gratitude for the recognition, commenting: “Receiving the Best Aggregator Award at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards is a proud moment for our team.

“Our success in this category is the culmination of a collective effort from our whole team to deliver a full spectrum of superior products, solutions, and services to our clients across the globe.”

This accolade comes hot on the heels of WA.Technology’s recent victory at the SBC LATINOAMÉRICA 2023 Awards, where it was awarded the Silver Award for Platform Provider of the Year. Tim Scoffham added: “These consecutive wins highlight the company’s position as a respected provider in a competitive industry. WA.Technology’s strong emphasis on customisation, reliability, and localised solutions has caught the eye of multiple global clients and the respect of industry stalwarts.”

In addition, the company plans to continue offering intelligent solutions and services that cater to the diverse needs of its global clients. Moreover, aims to continue developing upgraded technologies, including the AI- driven WA.Platform and the African-specific WA.Africa omnichannel platform, offering universal customisation for client profit and player satisfaction.