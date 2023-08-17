W Macau hotel to open at Studio City in September

W Macau is a new hotel on the Cotai Strip.

Macau.- W Macau is to open at Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip on September 8. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the hotel is said to be influenced by 1950s Macau. It has 557 rooms, including 127 suites, a spa and fitness centre, indoor swimming pool and meeting spaces. It also hosts a recording studio, the W Sound Suite. Bookings are now open.

Studio City posted operating revenue of US$236m in the second quarter of the year and adjusted EBITDA of US$41.1m. The gaming machine handle was US$595.4m, up from US$201.7m in the second quarter of 2022. Non-gaming revenue was US$74.3m, compared with US$8.3m in the second quarter of 2022.