Vietnamese police arrest 12 for alleged illegal online gambling

The arrests were made in the southern province of Ben Tr.

Vietnam.- Police in Vietnam have arrested 12 people in the southern province of Ben Tre for alleged involvement in an illegal online gambling network worth over VND1.8tn (US$72m). According to VN Express, three of those arrested, Vo Vu Lam, Ngo Anh Khoa and Nguyen Minh Thoi, are accused of running the illegal operation.

Police are investigating the involvement of 60 additional people in Ben Tre and Ho Chi Minh City. Officers seized VND1.8bn (US$72,000) in cash, as well as jewellery, laptops, tablets, phones and weapons. According to officers, those arrested allegedly used foreign social media platforms, fake SIM cards and fraudulent bank accounts starting in late 2023.

In Vietnam, most forms of gambling, including sports betting, are illegal, with some exceptions such as state-run lotteries and nine casinos, mostly for foreign visitors. In August, the government extended the trial period allowing local citizens to gamble at the Phu Quoc casino, the first and only Vietnamese casino that allows locals to enter until December 31, 2024. Other casinos will have a three-year trial from the date they receive their Certificate of Eligibility.