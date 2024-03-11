Macau: new flights to Thailand and Cambodia

There are new flights with Really Cool Airlines and AirAsia Cambodia.

Macau.- CAM Macau International Airport has announced that Really Cool Airlines of Thailand and AirAsia Cambodia are to start operating flights. Really Cool Airlines will begin operating routes between Thailand and Macau, while AirAsia Cambodia will fly to and from Phnom Penh.

The airport saw over 600,000 air passenger movements in February. That’s the highest volume since August and the second-highest since January 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic. CAM has been handling an average of 213 round-trip flights per week to 18 cities in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, representing approximately 40 per cent of the pre-pandemic flight level.