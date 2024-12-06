Vietnam tightens online gaming restrictions

Decree 147 bans casino-style and card-based games.

Vietnam.- The Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has introduced Decree 147/2024/ND-CP, which bans casino-style and card-based games.

The decree also includes changes for non-gambling games. It simplifies administrative procedures to enhance efficiency for gaming companies and requires player verification via mobile phone numbers in Vietnam, ensuring that only verified accounts can play. For players under 16, registration requires the details of a parent or guardian.

Young people under 18 are limited to playing games for no more than 60 minutes at a time and a daily maximum of three hours.

Decree 147 also focuses on curbing unlicensed cross-border games. App stores are required to block or remove titles that lack the necessary local approvals, while foreign operators must comply with Vietnamese laws by establishing domestic operations.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen, deputy director of the Department of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information, said: “Some companies submit applications for dozens of games at once. To ensure efficient processing, businesses are advised to divide applications into manageable batches.”

