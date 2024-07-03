Vietnam police make arrests over Euro 2024 and Copa America betting

Police have arrested more than 20 suspects.

Vietnam.- Police in central Quang Nam Province have made over 20 arrests related to alleged illegal gambling on Euro 2024 and Copa America matches According to officers, a gambling syndicate processed more than VND50bn (US$1.9m) in transactions in only eight days. The investigation is ongoing.

In Vietnam, most forms of gambling, including sports betting, are illegal, with some exceptions such as state-run lotteries and a few casinos.