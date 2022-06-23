Victorian Greens call for AU$1 pokie bet limit

The party wants to implement dollar bet limits on all slot machines in Victoria from July 2023.

The Victorian Greens party says it will push for the introduction of a AU$1 stake limit for slots.

Australia.- The Victorian Greens party continues its fight against the so-called pokies. It’s calling for a statewide AU$$1 stake limit to protect players from gambling harm.

According to a press release, the party is preparing amendments to the Gambling and Liquor Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 to propose the introduction of the limit on all poker machines in Victoria, including Crown Resorts, from July 2023.

In April, it was reported players in Victoria lost nearly AU$1bn on slots in the first four months of the year. The Greens revealed that Victorians had lost AU$1.45bn since venues reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The state currently has a maximum bet limit of AU$5 on poker machines. According to the Greens, reducing it to AU$1 would have a huge impact on reducing damage, cutting individual losses from around AU$600 an hour to AU$120.

Samantha Ratnam, leader of the Victorian Greens, said: “For years this Government has neglected to address the harms of problem gambling and now we’re in a situation where Victoria is recording record losses.

“Introducing dollar bet limits is an easy way to protect communities from the harms of problem gambling, we just need the political will. That’s why we’re urging the Victorian Labor Government to stand up to the gambling and hotels lobby and support our amendments, and to put people before profit.”

VGCCC announces new rules for EGMs at Crown Melbourne

In May the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) announced changes to the rules for electronic gaming machines (EGMs) at Crown Melbourne. EGM players at the casino will no longer be able to play more than one machine at a time.

EGM players will also no longer be allowed to use any item to hold down the buttons on unrestricted machines to facilitate continuous play. Continuous play on restricted machines is already prohibited. Victorian authorities are finalising details of new legislation that aims to intensify control of the gaming industry in the state.