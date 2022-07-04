VGCCC starts disciplinary proceedings against Crown Melbourne

The VGCCC has requested information from Crown on its Responsible Service of Gambling obligations.

Crown Melbourne could face a fine of up to AU$100m (US$69m) for its responsible gambling failures.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Crown Melbourne for breaches of its responsible gambling obligations. It comes after the Royal Commission into the casino operator identified multiple breaches of Crown’s Responsible Gaming Code of Conduct.

Crown failed to adequately monitor or interact with thousands of customers who showed signs of problematic or risky gaming. The VGCCC has asked Crown to provide information on its responsible gaming service obligations. Once the VGCCC has reviewed this information, it will determine appropriate disciplinary action.

The actions available to the VGCCC include:

imposing a fine up to a maximum of AU$100m (US$69m)

varying the casino licence

censuring Crown and directing it to take rectification steps.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “Crown’s responsible gambling obligations are a condition of the casino licence, designed to protect vulnerable patrons and to prevent gambling-related harm to patrons, their families and the community. There is no more important obligation.”

The VGCCC will make a further announcement once it has considered Crown’s response to its request for information issued today (July 4) and determined the appropriate disciplinary action to take.

In May, the VGCC fined Crown Resorts AU$80m (US$57.4m) over using a China Union Pay process to avoid Chinese currency restrictions. Between 2012 and 2016, Crown Melbourne allowed its customers to use a credit or debit card to access funds to play games at Melbourne casinos. It earned an estimated AU$32m in revenue from AU$164m in transactions.

Crown Sydney allowed to start gaming operations

The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) in New South Wales has granted approval for Crown Sydney to commence gaming operations. The company got a conditional licence that will expire on December 31, 2023, with the potential for full certification.

The company said: “During this period Crown will work closely with ILGA and the independent monitor of Crown Sydney, Kroll Associates, to demonstrate its suitability and that it is implementing an agreed remediation action plan.”