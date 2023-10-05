VGCCC charges Tower Hotel with more breaches of gambling regulations

The three new charges could attract an additional fine.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission has charged the operator of the Tower Hotel with three new breaches.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced more charges against Rumotel Pty Ltd, the operator of the Tower Hotel in Hawthorn East. The three charges stem from alleged violations of the Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct. They follow 35 charges against the same operator in September.

The VGCCC accuses Rumotel of failing to ensure the presence of a responsible gambling officer (RGO) on the gaming floor at all times and of neglecting to maintain a proper Responsible Gambling Register. These represent infringements of the operator’s licence conditions under the Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

According to the Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct, establishments must guarantee that an RGO is continuously available during gaming room operating hours. The role includes intervening when patrons exhibit signs of distress or engage in extended play. Such incidents must be recorded in the Responsible Gambling Register.

Annette Kimmitt AM, CEO of VGCCC, stated: “Just as you wouldn’t operate a public swimming pool without a lifeguard, venues are required to continuously monitor their gaming floors and intervene whenever the welfare of players is at risk. The VGCCC will continue to pursue venues that deliberately fail to apply their responsible gambling code of conduct in full.”

The new charges could result in an additional fine of AU$1,386,900, which could take the total fines from 38 charges to AU$2,145,072.

