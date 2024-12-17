Uzbekistan online gambling and lotteries framework to enter force in 2025

Online gambling and lotteries will be legal in Uzbekistan starting from January 1, 2025.

Uzbekistan.- The government of Uzbekistan has announced that the country’s regulatory framework for online gambling and lotteries will enter force on January 1, 2025. The regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 6 give the National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP) the authority to issue five-year licences for online gambling, betting and lottery services.

Online gambling and betting platforms must have a minimum capital of UZS56.25bn (US$4.4m) and a reserve fund of UZS28.125bn (US$2.2m). Lottery operators will be required to have a minimum capital of UZS20.625bn (US$1.6m) and a reserve fund of UZS15bn (US$1.2m).

Operators must use Uzbekistan’s national internet domain and must have a certification of gaming software and player verification processes. The government will keep a state register of bets and players to track gambling activities. There are also limits on betting options, including a ban on betting on local events and on youth sports. Players must be aged over 18.

