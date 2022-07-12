Universal Entertainment claims it drove Okada Manila performance in June

Universal Entertainment claims it was responsible for Okada Manila’s strong performance, not Kazuo Okada.

The Philippines.- Kazuo Okada issued a statement yesteryday announcing that after he regained control of the casino resort, foot traffic increased by 8 per cent month-on-month reaching around 74 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in June, while casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up by 4 per cent against June 2019.

However, Universal Entertainment, which operated the property until May 31, quickly responded with a press release, accusing Okada’s representatives of holding a “baseless and fraudulent” press conference and participating in “credit grabbing” by claiming responsibility for Okada Manila’s business performance.

The company claimed that any sustainability of the resort’s business performance was due to the prior work of its “legitimate board of directors” in approving a recovery and sustainability plan to allow Okada Manila “to grow and flourish after suffering from the adverse effects of the community quarantines linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Universal claims that Okada’s team took over the property illegally using violence and intimidation. It is taking legal action through the Philippines Supreme Court. Kazuo Okada denies the claims, saying he was not involved in any illegal or violent activities.