Two men accused of attempting to bribe former Wynn Macau director

Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption has reported that two men have been arrested for attempted bribery.

Hong Kong.- Macau’s Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) and Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) have reported that a collaborative investigation has led to the detention of two men for alleged bribery.

The two Hong Kong residents are accused of offering of HKD1.5 m (US$185,500) in bribes to a person described as a former director of the facilities department at Wynn Resorts. The alleged offences took place in Hong Kong between 2014 and 2017.

Seven of the charges allege that Li Kin-wang, 58, senior sales manager of Oh Luen Air-conditioning Equipment, offered seven bribes totalling over HK$930,000 to a then director of Wynn as an inducement to receive and consider quotations. The remaining two charges allege that Li and Woo Tak-Hoi, 55, conspired together to offer two bribes totalling HK$560,000 for the same purpose.

ICAC inquiries revealed that between June 2014 and January 2017, Wynn Resorts Macau had awarded around 70 air-conditioning maintenance contracts worth around HKD22m to Oh Luen.

The two defendants have been released on ICAC bail, pending their appearance at Hong Kong’s Eastern Magistrates’ Courts this Thursday (May 19), when the case is due to be transferred to that city’s District Court.