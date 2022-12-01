Two executive directors resign from LET Group Holdings

The company has operations in the Philippines, Vietnam and Russia.

Au Chung On John and Manuel Assis Da Silva have resigned from the company.

Hong Kong.- LET Group Holdings Ltd, the former Suncity Group, has announced the resignation of two executive directors. Au Chung On John is said to have resigned to devote more time to personal commitments while Manuel Assis Da Silva has retired.

Both have stepped down from the company’s risk management committee with effect from November 30. The company said there had been no disagreement with the board.

Lo Kai Bong, chairman of the board and executive director, has been appointed as chairman of the Risk Management Committee and as authorised representative of the company under Rule 3.05 of Hong Kong Listing Rules.

In September, LET Group Holdings issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the Asian market and cautious optimism about its long-term strategic position. The company said it aimed to build world-class integrated resorts for Asia’s emerging middle classes, mentioning the Philippines as the country with the highest potential to generate returns with minimal risk.