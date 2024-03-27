Twin Towns Services Club launches cashless gaming trial in NSW

It will be the largest trial site in regional New South Wales.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has announced that Tweed Heads’ Twin Towns Services Club has initiated a trial of cashless gaming technology. The trial will apply to its 596 gaming machines, making it the largest in regional New South Wales.

Technology provider ebet is finalising testing stages at the site and providing demonstrations on using the machines. NSW’s cashless gaming trial, overseen by the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform, covers 27 venues across 23 local government areas, including 21 clubs and six hotels.

As part of the phased rollout, more venues are to test cashless gaming technology in April. West HQ, formerly Rooty Hill RSL Club, will join the trial with 720 gaming machines.

Minister for Gaming & Racing, David Harris, said: “The NSW Government is committed to gambling reform that reduces harm and prevents money laundering in NSW. The start of the expanded cashless gaming trial signals a key step for these reforms. The panel has taken the time to ensure there is an appropriate mix of venues and technology providers, as well as necessary cybersecurity protections in place.

“It is great to have industry on board with these reforms and I look forward to the insights from this landmark trial and how we can continue to work together to reduce gambling harm.

“As well as the cashless gaming trial, the NSW Government has also sought the independent panel’s feedback on the implementation of key election commitments including a state-wide exclusion register, providing for third-party exclusions, and the use of facial recognition technology to enhance exclusion schemes.”

The initiative is under the oversight of the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform established by the NSW government last July. Authorities are scheduled to report findings to the government in November.

Panel chair Michael Foggo added: “The commencement of the cashless gaming trial at Twin Towns is an important step in the journey to understand and report on various technological solutions, including privacy and security, and their impact on venues and staff.

“Importantly it will also give insights into solutions to minimise harm caused through gaming and money laundering.”

Twin Towns Services Club chief executive officer Rob Smith commented: “Twin Towns has been one of many clubs that has promoted having a cashless option for players for almost a decade. We view this technology as a natural progression of society’s move to use less cash in their daily lives and move to more digital payment platforms.

“In our highly regulated environment this is not as simple as ‘tap and go’ and needs to bring with it safeguards for players and the industry. Being part of that evolution, with our partners ebet, is ensuring that the solution we end up with meets everybody’s needs, with the players at the centre of that mission.”