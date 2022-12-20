Third IPI equipment auction to close on January 6

The third auction was launched on December 10 and includes slot machines, gaming tables, wheels and displays.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI’s receiver Clear Management Ltd has announced that the third of up to six auctions to sell off Imperial Pacific International’s assets is to close on January 6, 2023. The auction opened on December 10 and includes slot machines, gaming tables, wheels and displays.

In the first auction in October, Clear Management sold IPI gaming equipment worth $410,000. The second auction closed on December 9.

All World Consulting was the winning bidder for 78 card shufflers for which it paid $270,000. IPG International bid for 48 card shufflers and three chip stars, while Gaming Supplies bid on 116 shufflers and three Chipstars and Grand Hyatt Jeju bid for 14 card shuffling machines.

Meanwhile, IPI is looking for investors to help it reopen its casino in Saipan next year.