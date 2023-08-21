The Star to contest legal action over Queen’s Wharf Brisbane project

Multiplex Constructions is suing developers over delays and additional costs related to the casino resort.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group is being sued by Multiplex Constructions Qld Pty, the contract builder for its Queen’s Wharf Brisbane project. The company has served Destination Brisbane Consortium (DBC) with an originating process in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

DBC is a joint venture in which The Star holds a 50 per cent stake. Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium each control 25 per cent. The case revolves around alleged claims for additional costs, extensions of time and damages.

The Star said it “understands that the claim seeks various declarations from the Court regarding extensions of time, relevant milestone dates, liquidated damages, variations and certain other matters, including potential sums payable, in connection with the contract and seeks various orders in relation to those matters.”

The company added: “DBC intends to defend the proceedings and The Star will keep the market informed upon filing of DBC’s defence and any counter claims.”

In June, The Star reported the Queen’s Wharf integrated resort in Brisbane will not open until April 2024. The development will include four luxury hotels, 50 bars and restaurants, a retail area, up to 2,000 residential apartments and the equivalent of 12 football fields of public space. It is expected to host 2,500 slot machines.