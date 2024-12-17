The Star Gold Coast appoints Frank Krile as chief financial officer

Krile has worked in finance at Lendlease for twenty years, including as group chief risk officer and group deputy chief financial officer.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced today (December 17) the appointment of Frank Krile as chief financial officer, pending regulatory approvals.

Krile has worked in finance at Lendlease for twenty years, including as group chief risk officer and group deputy chief financial officer. He graduated with a bachelor of commerce and a bachelor of law with first-class honours from the Australian National University and is a chartered accountant.

Neale O’Connell will remain as interim group chief financial officer until March 28 and will help with the transition. The casino operator said: “The Star Board thanks Mr O’Connell for his contribution to The Star and wishes him well for the future.”

In the same statement, The Star Entertainment Group reported that Kate Williams has stepped down as deputy company secretary and will not be appointed as an additional company secretary. Jennie Yuen continues as company secretary and remains the person responsible for communication with the ASX under Listing Rule 12.6.

Mark Mackay steps down as Star Gold Coast CEO

The Star Entertainment Group announced on December 13 that Mark Mackay had stepped down as chief executive officer of its Gold Coast operations. The company provided no reason for the resignation, which comes after only three months in the role. The casino operator said it had started the process to recruit a new CEO.

Mackay was named CEO of The Star Gold Coast in September. He previously served as chief operating officer for Crown Resorts Melbourne.

The Queensland Government has deferred the suspension of The Star Gold Coast casino licence until March 31, 2025. In a statement issued on December 6, Deb Frecklington, attorney-general and minister for Justice and minister for Integrity, said this would allow the government to “seek answers on how the business is fixing a litany of problems.”

The delay will allow the government to evaluate the casino’s progress in implementing its remediation plan, which covers cultural reform, safer gambling, risk management, financial crime and governance. The Star’s compliance with these measures will undergo a formal assessment in February.