The Star clarifies that independent monitor isn’t endorsed by NICC

The Star Entertainment Group appointed Allen & Overy Consulting to monitor the design and implementation of its remediation programme.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has issued a statement clarifying the role of Allen & Overy Consulting as an independent monitor of its remediation programme. It said that the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) does not endorse its appointment.

Allen & Overy Consulting (A&O) was appointed in August to monitor the design and implementation of The Star’s renewal programme. Led by The Star’s Transformation Office, the programme aims to improve risk, compliance and culture.

The casino operator has now clarified that A&O was appointed by The Star Board for its own purposes to monitor progress and that the NICC “does not endorse the appointment of an independent monitor at this time and as such A&O’s appointment is not made nor endorsed by the NICC.”

It also stressed its remediation programme “is preliminary in nature and has not been endorsed nor approved by the NICC”. The company said it will continue to fully cooperate with the NICC’s appointed manager Nicholas Weeks until the regulator can determine whether The Start can achieve suitability to hold its casino licence.

It said that based on information from Weeks, it does not anticipate that the NICC will consider endorsing its remediation program for some time.

A&O’s first report at the end of October found that “the remediation program was sufficiently developed for the execution phase to begin.

The report found that the programme featured clear workstream problem statements/root causes and milestones and was designed to address root causes identified to date, as well as the overall themes and actions raised in the Bell and Gotterson Reports.