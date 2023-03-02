The Asia Gaming Awards returns at ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023

This year's edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit will run from March 21 to March 23.

The awards ceremony celebrating Asian gaming is set for Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

Press release.- After a hiatus, Asia’s best-loved industry awards return with a flourish at the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

The Asia Gaming Awards is back, and it promises to be better than ever.

Now taking place in Manila, Philippines, at the prestigious Manila Marriott Hotel, the Asian gaming industry’s most respected awards event is welcoming guests on the evening of Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

The AGA is part of Asia’s premier gaming conference, ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023.

Awards guests will enjoy a fabulous experience, as well as the opportunity to network with the industry’s movers and shakers; it’s not an event to be missed.

Awards nominations will remain open until March 14th, when a shortlist will be compiled from entries by the Organizing Committee.

The shortlist will then be assessed by a specialist panel of judges from across the global gambling industry.

An intensive three-step process is employed to identify the winners in each category, ensuring that the results are authentic and independent.

Results will be audited by an independent third party.

Head of the Organizing Committee Jon Bruford said: “I could not be more proud to be a part of bringing this excellent event to the Asian gambling industry.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to bring you something that bestows honour and pride to our industry’s highest achievers. Everyone involved in the awards hopes that you will join us on the night to celebrate the Asian gaming industry!”