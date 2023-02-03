Thailand: police conduct 4 raids against online gambling network

The raids relate to the website Macao888.

Thailand.- Cyber ​​police raided four locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province related to the website Macao888. Police were unable to locate the suspect in a raid on a beverage company in Huai Khwang but seized computers, mobile phones and two guns.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, deputy director general of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, told Pattaya Mail that police had applied to the courts for 13 arrest warrants. One suspect identified as Mr Nattapong has been arrested, the other suspect is reportedly in Hong Kong.

A project to possibly legalise casinos in Thailand moved a step further two weeks ago with the approval of a report by a House committee by the House of Representatives. Some 310 representatives voted in favour of the report and only nine against after a discussion that lasted nearly three hours.