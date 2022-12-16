Thailand: 31 arrested in operation against illegal online gambling

Police have seized more than 50 computers, 21 bank books and three cars.

Thailand.- Police have arrested 31 people suspected of operating gambling websites for a major online gambling network. The arrests were made in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district and six locations in Chanthaburi’s Muang district.

The Bangkok Post reports that 22 men and nine women were arrested and that police seized 50 computers, 21 bank books and three cars. According to officers, those arrested were linked to 22 online gambling websites.

After the arrests, police claim to have seized THB70m in cash from an alleged gambling network believed to have had about THB1.2bn in circulation. Officer Maj Gen Theeradej said 20 arrest warrants have been issued. Those arrested were handed over to Chana Songkhram and Bang Khen police stations in Bangkok and Muang police station in Chanthaburi.

Earlier this week, police arrested five people on suspicion of money laundering and promoting an illegal gambling website. The arrests followed raids at 13 locations in Bangkok and the northern province of Chiang Rai.

National Police Chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the group targeted had THB3bn in circulation, increased by bets on the World Cup in Qatar. Police seized cash, vehicles and assets worth more than THB1bn.

This year, Thai authorities began to analyse the possibility of legalising land-based and online casinos. In July, a committee recommended the government issue a decree allowing casinos in key cities. However, so far, there has been no progress on the proposal.