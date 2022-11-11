Thai police close illegal casino at construction site before it can open

Police in Pattaya discovered that a casino was to be installed in a building that is under construction.

Thailand.- Police have raided a building that is under construction in Pattaya after receiving complaints about unusual movements. Officers claim to have discovered that a luxury casino was about to open at the site.

Police officers found 500 dice, six baccarat tables and 500 decks of cards among other gambling tools. There were also sofas, chairs, tables and other furniture. According to The Thaiger, the luxury casino was almost ready to open. It had a currency exchange room, two VIP rooms, a CCTV control room, a kitchen, a storage room, bathrooms and two bedrooms.

The police report indicated that a 17-year-old Thai boy named Em claimed to be the caretaker of the building. The teenager reportedly confessed that the owner was a Chinese citizen named Ming. The identity has not been confirmed, but police discovered that a Chinese citizen started renting the property in 2016. Em was taken to the police station for further questions. The investigation continues.

