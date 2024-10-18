Thai police arrest 11 over alleged illegal poker game in Pattaya

People of several nationalities were arrested.

Thailand.- Police have arrested 11 people for allegedly playing poker in Pattaya. Officers raided a residence at Soi Sanamkhan Land in Nong Prue and arrested three South Koreans, two Americans, two Australians, a Russian and a British national. A Thai card dealer and an unidentified housekeeper were also detained.

Officers claim to have seized gambling tables, chairs, cash substitutes, 37 decks of cards, and some cash. The suspects and seized items were handed over to the investigation officer. Gambling, including private poker, remains illegal in Thailand. The government is analysing a project that would allow the legalisation of casinos at entertainment complexes.

Last week, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) reported that 45 suggestions will be put forward based on feedback from public hearings on the draft bill to legalise casinos. They will be sent to the Cabinet for deliberation.

According to a report by The Nation, one suggestion was to change the bill’s title from “Entertainment Complex with Casino” to “Integrated Resort Act.” Others include increasing the number of entertainment activities allowed in each complex from four to seven and including areas for promoting Thai culture. It was also suggested that the proportion of Thai shareholders in each entertainment complex should range from 30 to 51 per cent.

There are also several proposals on licence validity, ranging from a recommendation to reduce it from 30 to 10 years or extend it to 50 or 60 years. Some also proposed limiting the number of entertainment complexes to between three and seven, while it was also suggested that complexes should be located in major tourist destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Rayong, or Hua Hin, as opposed to Bangkok.

Another suggestion said casino entry fees for Thai nationals should be set at THB1,000 (US$30) to THB2,000 per time or THB20,000 to THB40,000 per year.

MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have already shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in the country. Investment group CLSA said Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts are also interested. The Royal Turf Club of Thailand (RTCT) is also planning to invest THB200bn (US$5.88bn) in an IR with a casino.

