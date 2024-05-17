Thai model charged for alleged online gambling promotion

Lalada was arrested at her condominium in Bangkok.

Thailand.- A Thai model known as Lalada has been arrested at her condominium in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling through her social media channels. Police say the 23-year-old received 20,000 baht for 30 posts advertising betting websites on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Lalada was allegedly encouraging her followers to sign up for online casinos like Omega9. Police seized an iPhone 15 Pro Max. They say she admitted to receiving payment from betting websites and has been charged with arranging, advertising, and encouraging illegal gambling. She was taken to the Chokchai Metropolitan Police Station.

