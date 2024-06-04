TCSJOHNHUXLEY returns to G2E Asia and showcases its latest product developments

G2E Asia is taking place at the Venetian Macao, until June 6.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY is showcasing its latest innovations and developments tailored for the Asian gaming market at G2E Asia 2024 in Macau.

One of the key attractions at the TCSJOHNHUXLEY booth is the Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel. This interactive wheel allows operators to create custom games and promotions using various pre-installed designs and the option to upload custom designs via the Lumin8 design software. The wheel features multi-game functionality and LED illumination that can be configured to different colours.

Rebecca Kingswell, global head of operations and managing director APAC at TCSJOHNHUXLEY, commented: “The Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel can be used for various interactive games and promotions in Casinos, Hotels, Arcades and Game Rooms.

“After proving to be incredibly popular in Europe we are excited to showcase this to the Asian market at the show. This wheel is certainly going to create a big impact in Asia.”

Another innovative product on display is the new Saturn Wheelmate. This device enables casinos to monitor and maintain their Roulette wheels through a mobile handset. The compact console connects to the latest Saturn Roulette wheels, providing access to stored winning number data and features to record maintenance events and checks.

The Dynamic Display System (DDS) for Winning Number Displays is also being showcased. This system offers a range of themed skins and animations, allowing operators to display winning numbers, stats, advertising content, and videos in various configurations.

Additionally, TCSJOHNHUXLEY will feature MGR’s selection of Italian handmade Casino Chairs. These chairs are crafted with high-quality materials by Italian artisans.

The exhibition will also see the introduction of two new games: Sic Bo Gems and Niu-Niu Xtreme. Sic Bo Gems introduces coloured dice to the traditional Sic Bo game, allowing players to place additional bets on specific-coloured dice.

Niu-Niu Xtreme is a comparing card game played between the player and the dealer, adaptable to Baccarat, Blackjack, or Stud Poker style tables.

Rebecca Kingswell, stated, “We are pleased to be at G2E Asia again. It’s a great opportunity to meet with our customers and partners and to showcase our range of innovations and core products.

“We look forward to the feedback on our new games, Sic Bo Gems and Niu-Niu Xtreme, which we believe will be well-received in the Asian market.”

