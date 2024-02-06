TCSJOHNHUXLEY appoints Alison Zhang as national account manager

Alison Zhang will be responsible for driving new business across Australia, New Zealand and Macau.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has announced that Alison Zhang has been appointed national account manager with immediate effect.

Based in Melbourne Australia, she will be responsible for driving new business across Australia, New Zealand and Macau.

Rebecca Kingswell, global head of operations and managing director APAC, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, said: “With her extensive gaming, hospitality and software experience, we are excited to welcome Alison to the team.

“It remains our focus to build strong customer partnerships and Alison will be a key part of that in Australia, New Zealand and Macau. Truly understanding the needs and challenges of our customers is one of the key elements that truly sets TCSJOHNHUXLEY apart. Alison is no stranger to taking a consultative approach to selling and delivering tailored solutions, so she’ll be a great fit for our business.”