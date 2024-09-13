Tasmanian petition calls for end to state funding for greyhound racing

A petition urges the government to reconsider its financial support for the industry.

Australia.- Greg Irons, director of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, and Hit100.9 Breakfast radio host Christie Hayes have signed on as ambassadors of a movement against the use of public funds for greyhound racing. According to Pulse Tasmania, Irons and Hayes signed a petition presented to the state parliament.

The petition urges the government to reconsider its financial support for the industry due to the rates of animal injury and deaths in the industry. The Tasmanian government allocates around AU$30m annually to the racing industry.

Irons said that making animals race and betting on them for entertainment was unnecessary and incompatible with funding for wildlife care. TasRacing has noted efforts to improve greyhound welfare through initiatives like adoption programmes and subsidies for medical expenses.

In February, the state of Tasmania announced a plan focused on integrity, animal welfare, and infrastructure enhancements for the horseracing sector. The announcement came after calls for stricter regulations. An inquiry led by racing integrity expert Ray Murrihy proposed the establishment of minimum welfare standards for racehorses and a more rigorous framework for rehoming.