Tamil Nadu online gaming ban appeal to be heard this week

The Supreme Court of India will hear an appeal by the government against the Madras High Court’s decision to strike down its ban on online gaming.

India.- The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi, has resumed deliberations on the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against the Madras High Court’s 2021 decision to strike down the state’s online gaming ban.

In a previous hearing on September 15, gaming companies and the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) argued that the appeal had become irrelevant due to the enactment of a new online gaming law by the Tamil Nadu government. This new legislation faces its own legal challenge at the Madras High Court.

According to G2G News, Amit Anand Tiwari, the additional advocate general for the state of Tamil Nadu asserted that the matter had not become irrelevant and that issue of whether online rummy could be played for stakes still required resolution. The Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for further discussion on Friday (September 22).